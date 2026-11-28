Peru: Indian national shot at in brazen highway robbery
What's the story
An Indian national, Vijay Pagrani Iza, and a Peruvian woman were seriously injured in a brazen daylight robbery on a highway near Lima, Peru. The duo was headed to the Jorge Chavez International Airport when armed robbers ambushed their vehicle. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at their car and managed to escape with gold jewelry.
Attack details
Video footage captured the incident
The incident occurred around 6:30am, Friday local time, when the victims were en route to the airport.
Video footage from a nearby building captured the robbers surrounding and firing at their vehicle.
They then broke open a window and dragged Iza out of the car, leaving him on the pavement.
The robbers fled with briefcases containing jewelry packages and wallets, discarding cell phones over a cliff during their escape.
Twitter Post
Video of robbery
Un grupo de hombres fuertemente armados asaltó un vehículo que transportaba lingotes de oro en una autovía de la localidad de La Perla, distrito de Callao, #Perú.— David de la Paz 戴维 (@daviddelapaz) November 27, 2026
Los delincuentes dispararon en varias ocasiones mientras las víctimas se resistían al robo. Los ladrones lograron… pic.twitter.com/D7dD9r0mTg
Aftermath and investigation
Both victims are out of danger
Both Iza and Espinoza were rushed to the San Judas Tadeo Clinic in San Miguel, where they are said to be out of danger.
General Olger Benavides, head of the Callao Police Region, confirmed that it was a case of robbery and assault.
An investigation is currently underway, with authorities mobilizing eight vehicles in search of the robbers.
Criminal history
Authorities investigating whether vehicle was used in other crimes
At least eight suspects are believed to have been involved in the robbery.
The gray vehicle with license plate B6H-624, allegedly used in the attack, has a criminal record for property damage in 2011 and attempted homicide in 2024.
Authorities are investigating whether this vehicle was used in other crimes as well.