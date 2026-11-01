France: Molotov cocktail injures police officer during protests
What's the story
A police officer was injured after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at him during protests on Saturday in Paris, France. The demonstrations were sparked by rising living costs and deteriorating public services. In the course of the violent protests, the Interior Ministry reported 565 arrests across the country. It added that four police officers and one gendarme were injured in Paris, with three suffering burns from Molotov cocktails.
Twitter Post
Molotov cocktails thrown at police
Plusieurs cocktails molotov jetés contre les forces de l'ordre à Paris.— Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) October 31, 2026
Situation très tendue porte de Charenton.#31octobre #Paris pic.twitter.com/G32fnaDICG
Protest scale
320,000 people protested across France
An estimated 320,000 people participated in protests across France, a decline from the previous weekend's 410,000.
The Paris demonstration started at Porte de Bagnolet and ended at Porte de Charenton with around 70,000 participants.
While many protests were peaceful, some turned violent, with rioters attacking police officers with projectiles and incendiary devices.
Official response
French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez condemned violence
French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez condemned the "extraordinary" violence by some groups.
He announced that 70,000 police officers and gendarmes, including elite units, would be deployed across the country for the protests.
Despite their efforts, rioters attacked officers in Paris with projectiles and incendiary devices.
The police responded with tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd.
European unrest
Protests spread to Germany
The protests also spread to Germany, where youth-led demonstrations turned violent in several cities.
In Frankfurt, stores were looted and damaged while police struggled to regain control.
In Cologne, water cannons were used against protesters targeting officers with fireworks.
Berlin saw demonstrators throwing bottles and eggs while barricades were set on fire in Hamburg.
International protests
Protests in Albania and Spain
In Tirana, Albania, protesters called for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign. The protest outside the education ministry turned violent, with paving stones and firebombs thrown at police.
In Spain's Barcelona, police were on alert after a TikTok network called for gatherings.
Italy also remained vigilant after recent clashes in Milan, Turin, and Bologna.