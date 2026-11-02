Bangladesh: Violent protests erupt over minimum wage hike demand
What's the story
Violent protests have erupted in Bangladesh as garment workers demand a wage hike. The unrest began on Sunday and has escalated in Mirpur, Dhaka, and Konabari, Gazipur. Workers are demanding a monthly minimum wage of BDT30,000, up from the current BDT12,500. This demand comes after the government announced a new pay scale for public employees that nearly doubles their salaries and benefits.
Protest escalation
Nineteen arrests made
The protests have severely disrupted traffic in Dhaka and Gazipur. In Dhaka, workers blocked the Mirpur-10 intersection, affecting major roads.
Similar disruptions were seen on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Gazipur.
The demonstrations turned violent with protesters clashing with police, vandalizing factories, and setting vehicles on fire.
Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with these violent incidents, according to The Daily Star.
Industry impact
At least 80 factories shut down
The protests have led to the closure of at least 80 factories in Dhaka and Gazipur, as per Prothom Alo. Many factories declared a holiday as tensions rose.
Workers alleged that management had not addressed their demands, prompting protests outside factories.
The unrest has also affected major economic routes, including Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways, which were blocked with makeshift barricades and burning tires.
Wage board
New minimum wage board formed
In response to the unrest, Bangladesh's Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury announced a new minimum wage board.
The board includes representatives from both workers and owners.
Choudhury urged protesting workers to return to work, saying their demands were being taken seriously.
"Their demand was a wage board; today their wage board has been formed," he said.
Industry overview
Garment industry key to Bangladesh's economy
Bangladesh's garment industry is a major contributor to the country's economy, with over four million workers employed in around 4,000 factories.
The country is the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China, with exports worth $38.70 billion in the 2025-26 financial year.
Its garments are sent to over 150 countries worldwide.