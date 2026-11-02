Bangladesh: Violent protests erupt over minimum wage hike demand

The protests have severely disrupted traffic in Dhaka and Gazipur. In Dhaka, workers blocked the Mirpur-10 intersection, affecting major roads.

Similar disruptions were seen on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Gazipur.

The demonstrations turned violent with protesters clashing with police, vandalizing factories, and setting vehicles on fire.

Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with these violent incidents, according to The Daily Star.