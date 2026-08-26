US pauses visa appointments worldwide
What's the story
The United States has temporarily paused or rescheduled immigrant visa appointments at US embassies and consulates worldwide. The decision is aimed at providing "in-depth training" to consular officers, focusing on screening applicants who they deem could end up relying on US public benefits, the Financial Times reported. Visa applicants were informed about the cancellation or rescheduling of their appointments via emails. They have been assured that new dates will be provided by the US government.
Appointment rescheduling
Not known when services will resume
However, the State Department has not announced when visa services will resume.
A spokesperson for the department said "a global training initiative" was launched this month to "ensure all consular officers are fully equipped to evaluate every visa applicant comprehensively and consistently."
"To accommodate this in-depth training, appointments for visa services will be adjusted," the spokesperson told the Financial Times.
Legal concerns
Policy also affects those who legally live, work there
They said, "A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge...and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need."
This policy also affects those who legally live and work in the US but are citizens of other countries.
It requires them to travel outside the US for interviews, which could leave some stranded abroad and delay their immigration process further.
Legal ruling
Federal judge struck down policy
The immigrant visa appointment disruption comes after a federal judge struck down another policy that suspended immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 mostly poorer countries.
US District Judge Jeannette Vargas said it interfered with Congress's "discretion and decision-making" assigned to consular officers.
The Trump administration has faced several legal challenges to its immigration policies in the past.
Courts previously blocked an effort during Trump's first term to bar nationals from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US.
Immigration enforcement
Broader effort to tighten entry into US
The latest immigrant visa pause is part of the administration's broader effort to tighten entry into the US.
Trump has expanded immigration enforcement, introduced new restrictions on visas and green cards, and ended almost all refugee resettlement programs.
This week, the Trump administration also announced plans to revoke visas from asylum seekers who entered the US on tourism or business visas. This could affect up to 200,000 people and would be the largest mass visa revocation in US history.