Trump administration cancels over 300,000 visas
What's the story
The United States State Department has announced that the Trump administration has canceled over 300,000 visas. The department said most of these cancelations were due to criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations, fraud, or misrepresentation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the State Department confirmed that "the vast majority of these revocations were due to criminal activity."
Enforcement efforts
Reasons for visa cancelations
The Trump administration's visa revocations are part of a larger push to tighten visa screening and enforce immigration laws.
The State Department has not provided a detailed breakdown of the cancellations by category or nationality. However, it did confirm that criminal conduct, violations of immigration rules, and inaccurate information provided by visa holders were key reasons for these cancellations.
Twitter Post
Social media post by US Department of State
Under @SecRubio's leadership, the State Department has undertaken an unprecedented review of U.S. visa holders, resulting in the revocations of over 300,000 visas -- the most in American history. pic.twitter.com/ksF9Yy7KG5— Department of State (@StateDept) November 1, 2026
Record cancelations
Unprecedented number of visa revocations
The number of visa revocations under the Trump administration is unprecedented.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said this administration revoked more visas, and at a faster pace, than any previous one.
The latest figure of over 300,000 is a significant increase from over 175,000 visa cancellations reported by August 10.