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Home / News / World News / Trump administration cancels over 300,000 visas
Trump administration cancels over 300,000 visas
Most cancellations were due to criminal activity

Trump administration cancels over 300,000 visas

By Snehil Singh
Nov 01, 2026
11:57 am
What's the story

The United States State Department has announced that the Trump administration has canceled over 300,000 visas. The department said most of these cancelations were due to criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations, fraud, or misrepresentation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the State Department confirmed that "the vast majority of these revocations were due to criminal activity."

Enforcement efforts

Reasons for visa cancelations

The Trump administration's visa revocations are part of a larger push to tighten visa screening and enforce immigration laws.

The State Department has not provided a detailed breakdown of the cancellations by category or nationality. However, it did confirm that criminal conduct, violations of immigration rules, and inaccurate information provided by visa holders were key reasons for these cancellations.

Twitter Post

Social media post by US Department of State

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Record cancelations

Unprecedented number of visa revocations

The number of visa revocations under the Trump administration is unprecedented.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said this administration revoked more visas, and at a faster pace, than any previous one.

The latest figure of over 300,000 is a significant increase from over 175,000 visa cancellations reported by August 10.

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