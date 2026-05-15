'Visa cartel has own visa temple': US Senator targets Indians

United States Senator Eric Schmitt has sparked a controversy by targeting Hyderabad 's Chilkur Balaji Temple, also known as the "Visa Temple." The Republican senator from Missouri took to the social media platform X to criticize the US employment-based visa system. He alleged that the system suppresses local wages and forms a global "Visa Cartel" with its own "Visa Temple" which displaces American workers.

Visa impact Schmitt's claims on foreign students Schmitt claimed that programs like H-1B, L-1, F-1, and Optional Practical Training (OPT) are "hollowing" the American middle class. He alleged that foreign students, nearly half of whom are Indians, receive taxpayer-subsidized work permits without payroll taxes or wage rules for corporations. "They flow into H-1B, then green cards, while US grads with debt compete against cheaper labor," he wrote on X.

Interview leaks Schmitt alleges ethnic favoritism in visa process Taking his argument further, Schmitt alleged that Indian visa holders share confidential interview questions with other applicants from India. He wrote, "Big Tech quietly locks out Americans by routing jobs through these pipelines. Merit is now replaced by ethnic favoritism." Hyderabad is home to several temples associated with US visa approval dreams, especially among students and IT professionals.

Advertisement

Twitter Post Senator Schmitt's post on X The "Visa Cartel" has its own “Visa Temple” in Hyderabad, which sees thousands of Indians circling altars and getting passports blessed for U.S. work visas.



American workers shouldn’t have to compete against a system this gamed. pic.twitter.com/k7wSlECTJ6 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) May 13, 2026

Advertisement