Visa issues brought Prince Harry-Meghan Markle back to the UK?
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent move back to the United Kingdom has left many wondering about the reason behind it. According to Page Six, the couple's return was triggered by Harry's visa problems. A source told Page Six that "his visa expired and wasn't immediately renewed." The exact type of visa he held in America remains unknown.
Visa details
'All visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be...'
A former State Department official told Page Six, "All visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be renewed, that could explain their sudden departure to England."
US President Donald Trump had previously commented on Harry's stay in the US, saying he wouldn't deport him.
"I don't want to do that," he had said. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."
Family plans
Reports suggest Harry's immigration status has been sorted out
Despite the visa issues, reports suggest that Harry's immigration status has been sorted out recently.
The couple is reportedly planning to head back to California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and spend Christmas with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.
After nearly three months in the UK, where they had initially moved out of in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties, the couple seems to have settled into their new life.
Personal motives
Sussexes's return to the UK also driven by personal reasons
Apart from visa issues, the Sussexes have made it clear that their return to the UK was also driven by personal reasons. They wanted their children to get an education in Britain and be closer to family and friends.
On British TV, Harry spoke about how Archie and Lilibet have adjusted to their new schools, saying they love being back despite the big culture shift.
Immigration scrutiny
Harry's immigration status has been a topic of debate
Harry's immigration status has been a hot topic for years. After the release of his memoir Spare, where he confessed to past drug use, the conservative Heritage Foundation questioned how his US immigration application was approved.
They alleged he either didn't disclose his drug use or received special treatment from authorities.
The think tank is still fighting to get details of Harry's immigration records, which are usually confidential.