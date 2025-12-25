Security-driven action on decorative structure: Thailand on Vishnu statue demolition

Thailand has issued a clarification regarding the demolition of a Lord Vishnu statue near the Thailand-Cambodia border, a day after India voiced concern over the incident. Calling it a decorative structure not related to any religion, Thai authorities stated that the statue was not a registered religious site and its demolition was a purely security measure. Meanwhile, unverified videos have surfaced online showing Thai military personnel using a backhoe loader to pull down the statue in the disputed border area.

Security concerns Thailand's justification for idol demolition The Thai-Cambodian border press center clarified that the demolition of the statue was "not intended to involve religion or beliefs" and was carried out for the purpose of area management and security. Thai authorities stated that the statue was a later addition and does not have official recognition as a religious site. They added its removal aimed to prevent symbols that could escalate tensions along the sensitive border.

Diplomatic response India's Ministry of External Affairs reacts India's Ministry of External Affairs earlier expressed concern over the idol's demolition, saying such acts hurt the sentiments of believers worldwide. It had urged both Thailand and Cambodia to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomacy. Meanwhile, Cambodia accused Thailand of damaging the Vishnu idol inside its territory, with a provincial government spokesperson claiming it was located in the Preah Vihear province's An Ses area.