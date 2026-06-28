Palestinian journalist's photos highlight human cost of Israel-Gaza conflict
What's the story
Two photographs of Palestinian journalist Mujahid Bani Mufleh have become a symbol of the Israel-Gaza conflict's human cost. The first photo shows him healthy, while the second, taken after his release from Israeli detention, shows him severely emaciated and almost unrecognizable. His skull was partially removed after multiple brain surgeries. The stark contrast has raised questions about conditions in Israeli prisons.
Detention details
Thousands of Palestinians detained
The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said Bani Mufleh was detained without charge under Israel's administrative detention policy in June 2025. He was released in January 2026 after six months in custody. Just two days after his release, he suffered a severe brain hemorrhage and was hospitalized in critical condition. The PPS claimed his case is not isolated, alleging thousands of Palestinian prisoners face torture, starvation, denial of medical treatment, and abuse inside Israeli prisons.
Abuse claims
Bani Mufleh's case sparks international debate, calls for investigation
The PPS also alleged that Israel has detained 245 Palestinian journalists since the Gaza war began in October 2023, as part of a wider crackdown on media workers. Bani Mufleh's case has drawn international attention and sparked debate over the treatment of Palestinian prisoners. The International Federation of Journalists has called for investigations into the treatment of detained journalists, citing Bani Mufleh's case as evidence of systemic abuse.
Official stance
Israel denies abuse allegations, says detainees treated according to law
Israel has denied allegations of systematic abuse in its detention facilities, saying detainees are treated according to Israeli law, and complaints are investigated. The country holds 8,045 Palestinian security inmates, with more than 55% held without active sentences. This includes 3,386 remand detainees awaiting legal proceedings and 3,324 administrative detainees.