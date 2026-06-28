Palestinian journalist's photos highlight human cost of Israel-Gaza conflict

Detention details

Thousands of Palestinians detained

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said Bani Mufleh was detained without charge under Israel's administrative detention policy in June 2025. He was released in January 2026 after six months in custody. Just two days after his release, he suffered a severe brain hemorrhage and was hospitalized in critical condition. The PPS claimed his case is not isolated, alleging thousands of Palestinian prisoners face torture, starvation, denial of medical treatment, and abuse inside Israeli prisons.