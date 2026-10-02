Vladimir Putin says Russia ready to fund India's INSTC role
Russian President Vladimir Putin said India could play a bigger role in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a major trade route linking South Asia and Europe through Russia and Iran.
At a recent forum in Moscow, Putin said Russia is ready to provide the credit resources, but the project's success also depends on Iran and other partners coming together.
INSTC enables India Iran Russia trade
The INSTC lets goods move between India, Iran, and Russia by road, rail, and sea, making it easier for these countries to trade without relying on Western routes.
The first big shipment happened in July 2022, showing the corridor can work even with regional tensions.
On top of that, Putin said Russia is talking to his Indian friends about jointly using the corridors as part of his plan to build stronger ties across Asia while facing Western pushback.