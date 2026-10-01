Vladimir Putin urges calm in Moscow warns of fatal point
World
At a recent forum in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that global conflicts could spiral out of control, reaching what he called a "fatal point of no return."
He pointed out how powerful countries have enough weapons to cause massive destruction and urged everyone to keep cool heads and avoid quick, risky reactions.
Putin says West aiding Ukraine attacks
Putin also took aim at Western countries for helping Ukraine launch attacks inside Russia, saying this basically drags them into the conflict.
He mentioned Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries have hit the economy hard, about 1% of Russia's GDP.
Still, he said Russia isn't targeting factories in those weapon-supplying countries but emphasized staying alert as tensions remain high.