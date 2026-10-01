Vladimir Putin warns 'all types of weapons' if Kaliningrad attacked
Russian President Vladimir Putin just made it clear: if Kaliningrad, Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad, is attacked, Moscow could respond with "all types of weapons."
This comes as NATO countries have conducted several military exercises along the borders of Kaliningrad, something Russia sees as a threat.
While Putin says there are no plans to start a fight, he insists a direct attack on the Russian Federation would force a strong response.
Kaliningrad militarized, borders Poland and Lithuania
Kaliningrad isn't just any patch of land: it's Russia's heavily militarized territory and borders Poland and Lithuania.
With recent NATO drills and rising tensions in the Baltic Sea, both sides are on edge.
Putin even urged Europeans to realize what's at stake here, warning that things could escalate quickly if lines are crossed.