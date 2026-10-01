Volodymyr Zelensky urges Elon Musk to switch on Starlink

Reports say Starlink speeds have been "throttled," which is messing with drones and front-line logistics.

The timing isn't great, as there are already some strains between Ukraine and the US over satellite support and intelligence sharing.

Zelensky said, "We count on partnership with the United States, we just want to be very honest, very clear, be strong partners," while also noting "some difficulties" over Starlink satellite communications and intelligence sharing.

The ongoing disruptions could make things even tougher for Ukraine on the battlefield.