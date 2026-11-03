US midterms: What polls reveal about Democratic, Republican voters 

While the economy remained the main concern for US voters, Democrats and Republicans differed on the importance of issues like healthcare, immigration, and crime.

Another poll by Pew Research Center revealed that 84% of registered voters consider the economy very important to their midterm vote.

The survey found 82% of those who prefer Republican candidates consider the economy very important, while 88% of Democratic supporters feel the same way.

However, there are differences between the two groups on other issues.