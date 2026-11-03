US midterms: What polls reveal about Democratic, Republican voters
What's the story
Americans will vote on Tuesday in the midterm elections, widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency that has been marked by wars, rising inflation, trade wars and deep divisions in society. Polls released ahead of the crucial election showed that issues such as the economy, cost of living, and immigration dominated voter concerns. An NBC poll found that 75% of respondents were unhappy with the current state of the US economy.
Economic priorities
Differences between parties on other issues
While the economy remained the main concern for US voters, Democrats and Republicans differed on the importance of issues like healthcare, immigration, and crime.
Another poll by Pew Research Center revealed that 84% of registered voters consider the economy very important to their midterm vote.
The survey found 82% of those who prefer Republican candidates consider the economy very important, while 88% of Democratic supporters feel the same way.
However, there are differences between the two groups on other issues.
Issue priorities
Republicans more concerned about immigration, violent crime
For example, 85% of Democratic supporters consider democracy's future very important compared to only 69% of Republicans.
Healthcare was a priority for 82% of Democrats compared with 53% of Republicans.
Immigration was a major concern for Republican supporters, with 72% considering it very important, compared to 53% of Democrats.
Violent crime was also more important to Republicans (64%) than Democrats (37%).
Policy perception
Trump's economic policies viewed negatively
Furthermore, the Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 42% of registered voters trust Democrats more on healthcare costs, while 39% prefer them on cost of living issues.
In the Pew survey, President Trump's economic policies were viewed negatively by 91% of Democratic respondents.
Among Republicans, opinions are mixed: 39% believe his policies improved the economy, while 35% think they made conditions worse.
The NBC News poll found that only 40% of registered voters approve of Trump's overall job performance.
Voter dissatisfaction
Historic low in personal financial satisfaction
Economic concerns are widespread, with 74% of registered voters rating the economy negatively in a Fox News poll; 60% identified the cost of living as their biggest economic concern.
The NBC poll also found that 51% of registered voters are unhappy with their personal financial situation, marking a historic low in satisfaction over three decades.
Similarly, the NPR/PBS News/Marist poll revealed that 38% of likely voters feel their finances have worsened over the past year.
Voter enthusiasm
Democratic voters more enthusiastic about elections
Democratic voters are more enthusiastic about the upcoming elections, with 91% saying they are very enthusiastic or enthusiastic. This compares to 86% of Republicans and 76% of Independents who feel the same way.
In terms of voting preference, surveys carried out in the final weeks before the election indicate a lean toward Democratic candidates or Democratic control of Congress over Republicans.
An NBC poll found that 52% prefer Democratic control over Republican control in Congress.