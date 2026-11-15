Wainwright grass training fire kills Private William Douglas Dal Bianco

The fire started during a live-fire drill and may have been sparked by a grenade launcher.

Firefighters faced tough conditions because of the possibility of unexploded ammunition nearby.

Military police are investigating what went wrong, and a board will suggest new safety steps.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called it "With their bright futures still before them, they chose to safeguard ours. That is service," marking this as one of the worst peacetime incidents for Canada's military at home.