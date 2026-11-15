Wainwright grass training fire kills Private William Douglas Dal Bianco
A tragic grass fire during a training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright has now claimed the life of a fifth soldier, Private William Douglas Dal Bianco.
The blaze broke out on October 17 and spread quickly due to strong winds, leaving four others dead, 24 soldiers still in hospital, and 14 already discharged.
Military police investigate Wainwright blaze
The fire started during a live-fire drill and may have been sparked by a grenade launcher.
Firefighters faced tough conditions because of the possibility of unexploded ammunition nearby.
Military police are investigating what went wrong, and a board will suggest new safety steps.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called it "With their bright futures still before them, they chose to safeguard ours. That is service," marking this as one of the worst peacetime incidents for Canada's military at home.