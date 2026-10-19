Washington Post-ABC poll finds 66% say President Trump benefits personally
World
A new Washington Post-ABC poll shows that 66% of Americans, including about one-third of Republicans, believe President Trump is using his time in office mainly for personal benefit.
His approval rating has sunk to 33%, just weeks before the midterms.
Nearly half of those polled say they're financially worse off since Trump returned in January 2025, the highest level of economic frustration seen since the 1980s.
Only 28% trust Republicans on economy
When it comes to handling the economy, only 28% trust Republicans, while Democrats get a bit more confidence at 37%.
Meanwhile, concerns about whether Trump supports free and fair elections have grown; 61% now have doubts, up five points from last year.
All this could make things tricky for Republicans as they campaign in key states.