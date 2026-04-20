Watch: Irish priest's sermon asking the Lord to 'take' Trump

An Irish priest's sermon has gone viral after he made a humorous remark about President Donald Trump . The priest, whose face was not shown in the video, but whose voice could be heard, was discussing the ongoing tensions in Iran and West Asia. During his sermon, he said, "We pray for peace, the world prays for Donald Trump, may the lord take him," which drew laughter from those present.

Clarification and humor Priest's clarification added an unintended comic twist After the initial laughter, the priest quickly clarified his statement by adding, "That he will take away his pain." This clarification kept the tone light and added an unintended comic twist to his sermon. The video of this moment has since gone viral on social media, with many users reacting with humor and sarcasm.

Political climate Trump's recent public statements and actions under fire The viral sermon has also reignited discussions around Trump's recent public statements and actions. His comments on Iran have been criticized internationally, with some political figures and lawmakers expressing concern over his messaging style. The debate was further fueled after Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ, which drew backlash from both opponents and supporters before being deleted.

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Diplomatic concerns French President Macron suggests need for stable messaging French President Emmanuel Macron has also weighed in on the matter, suggesting that consistent and stable messaging is crucial in global diplomacy. Meanwhile, some US lawmakers have raised concerns about accountability within the political system. The viral sermon clip continues to circulate online as a moment of unintended humor amid serious global discussions.

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