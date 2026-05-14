'We had extremely positive, productive conversations': Trump on Xi meeting 

United States President Donald Trump described talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as "great" after a nearly two-hour-long meeting in Beijing. He hailed a "fantastic day" and thanked Xi for "a magnificent welcome like none other." "We had extremely positive and productive conversations and meetings today with the Chinese delegation earlier, and this evening is another cherished opportunity to discuss among friends some of the things that we discussed today," he said.

Banquet Two sides agreed that Hormuz must remain open He also praised the historic depth and global importance of US-China relations during a state banquet hosted by Xi in Beijing. "The world is a special world with the two of us united and together," he said, stressing that cooperation between Washington and Beijing is crucial for global stability. The White House said that the two sides also agreed that the Strait of Hormuz "must remain open to support the free flow of energy."

Historical references Trump's speech on historical ties Trump's speech at the banquet highlighted centuries of cultural and economic ties between the two nations. He cited US merchant Samuel Shaw's trade with China 250 years ago, Benjamin Franklin quoting Confucius in his newspaper, and President Theodore Roosevelt helping establish Xi's alma mater. He also spoke about modern-day popular culture exchanges, saying Chinese restaurants in America today "outnumber the five largest fast food chains in the United States all combined."

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Bond 'Bond of commerce and respect stretches back 250 years' "This bond of commerce and respect that stretches back 250 years is the foundation for a future that benefits both of our nations. The American and Chinese people share much in common, we value hardwork, we value courage and achievement, we love our families, we love our countries," Trump said. "Together, we have the chance to draw these values to create a future of greater prosperity, cooperation and happiness, and peace for our children."

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