We'll 'catch' China within 10 months on rare earths: Trump
What's the story
US President Donald Trump told reporters at the QUAD leaders' summit in Manila that the US is producing rare earths "at a level that we've never made before," estimating that its output will catch up to China's within 10 months. "We're producing major numbers when it comes to rare earth, and they are too, by the way. Japan is, India is, we are all doing it," he said, standing alongside Narendra Modi, Sanae Takaichi and Anthony Albanese.
Toughness acknowledged
Trump lauds PMs Modi, Takaichi for their toughness
Speaking ahead of the summit, Trump also singled out Indian Prime Minister Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for their toughness.
"I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people, and they're friends of mine," he said.
He then referred to PM Modi as a "very tough man" and said PM Takaichi "may be even tougher."
Summit agenda
First in-person Quad meeting since 2024
The Manila summit is the first in-person meeting of QUAD leaders since 2024. It is being held on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and aims to enhance coordination on regional security and economic resilience among Indo-Pacific nations.
Apart from QUAD, Trump also spoke about his upcoming visit to China for the APEC summit. He downplayed any friction between his Commerce and Treasury secretaries over US policy toward Beijing.
"No, no, they've handled that very well," he said.