'We're biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya joke while partying

In a recent video, fugitive businessman Lalit Modi introduced himself and fellow fugitive Vijay Mallya as the "biggest fugitives of India." The video was filmed at Mallya's birthday party in London and shared on Instagram by Modi with the caption: "Let me do something to break the internet down again. Something for you folks. Wat your heart out with envy (sic)." The post has since sparked controversy and criticism online.

Public reaction Video sparks controversy, criticism online The video has drawn sharp reactions from netizens, with one user commenting, "What a mockery they have made of Indian government." Another user wrote, "You ain't breaking no internet son sit down." Some users also criticized Indian authorities for allowing such behavior. One user wrote, "Indian law shame that they dare to make such a video (sic)."

Extradition proceedings Modi and Mallya's legal troubles in India Modi and Mallya are both wanted by Indian authorities for financial crimes. The Enforcement Directorate has accused Modi of manipulating IPL broadcast rights in 2009 for a kickback of over ₹125 crore. He left India in 2010 amid tax evasion and money laundering allegations. Meanwhile, Mallya was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender under the Prevention of MoneyLaundering Act (PMLA) in January 2019 after defaulting on loan repayments.