'Lost the keys': Iranian embassy mocks Trump's Hormuz threat
What's the story
The Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe has taken a dig at United States President Donald Trump after his threats to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The embassy sarcastically said it had "lost the keys." The Iranian Embassy in South Africa also joined in on the joke, saying: Shh... the key's under the flowerpot. Just open for friends. This comes after Trump warned Iran that if they don't reopen the strait by his deadline, "all Hell will rain down on them."
Escalating tensions
Trump threatens Iran with devastating attacks
Trump had issued a "f*cking ultimatum" demanding that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its infrastructure. He warned that Iranian power plants and bridges could be targeted if the strait was not reopened within his deadline. In response, Iran mocked Trump's threats in a series of tongue-in-cheek posts, further escalating the tensions between the two nations.
Economic fallout
Impact on oil prices and energy markets
The ongoing conflict has severely impacted the Strait of Hormuz, a major energy chokepoint through which around 20% of the world's oil and gas supplies pass. Since the war started, Iran has effectively blocked or restricted shipping through this crucial route, causing tanker traffic to collapse and pushing oil prices higher. The blockade is part of Tehran's strategy to pressure Washington and its allies amid military operations aimed at reopening the route.
Rescue mission
US military's daring rescue operation inside Iran
Amid the escalating conflict, the US military conducted a daring rescue of a downed F-15 fighter jet crew member inside Iranian territory. The aircraft was shot down over Iran, marking a major escalation in the war. The pilot was rescued quickly, but another crew member remained stranded for over a day. US special forces eventually extracted the injured airman from hostile conditions with support from multiple aircraft and intelligence operations.