Iran's embassy in Zimbabwe mocked Trump after his expletive-laden Strait of Hormuz threat

'Lost the keys': Iranian embassy mocks Trump's Hormuz threat

By Snehil Singh 12:10 pm Apr 06, 202612:10 pm

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The Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe has taken a dig at United States President Donald Trump after his threats to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The embassy sarcastically said it had "lost the keys." The Iranian Embassy in South Africa also joined in on the joke, saying: Shh... the key's under the flowerpot. Just open for friends. This comes after Trump warned Iran that if they don't reopen the strait by his deadline, "all Hell will rain down on them."