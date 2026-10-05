Wellsburg New York hayride tractor flips injuring at least 14
World
A hayride in Wellsburg, New York, took a scary turn when a tractor lost control and flipped over at an intersection, injuring at least 14 of the 19 people aboard.
Three people, including the driver, are in critical condition; the driver was airlifted for treatment.
Brake malfunction suspected at church hayride
Sheriff Bill Schrom believes a mechanical issue may be to blame, saying, "The green tractor appeared to be traveling at high speed and was out of control when the incident occurred."
Early checks point to a possible brake malfunction.
The group involved belongs to a German Baptist community who were out for a post-church hayride.
Emergency teams responded, and the investigation is ongoing to figure out what went wrong.