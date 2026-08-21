UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada condemn Israel's West Bank project
What's the story
The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands and Norway have condemned Israel's decision to issue tenders for building some 1,200 settlement homes in the E1 corridor of the occupied West Bank. The area is strategically located between East Jerusalem and Maale Adumim. In a joint statement on Thursday, these countries called the move "unacceptable" and urged Israel to "retract the plans immediately."
Diplomatic concerns
Settlement expansion threatens 2-state solution viability
The Western nations warned that the settlement expansion could permanently destroy the viability of a two-state solution.
"At a time of grave instability in the West Bank with unprecedented levels of violence by settlers against civilians, and serious restrictions on the Palestinian economy, this decision is even more concerning," the statement published on Thursday said.
"Not only will they [the plans] take us further from peace, but they further undermine Israel's international standing," the statement added.
Project
Project has been major flashpoint
The E1 corridor, a 12-square-kilometer area between East Jerusalem and Maale Adumim, is seen as a major flashpoint by international diplomats and human rights organizations.
Building settlements there would create a continuous urban block between East Jerusalem and Maale Adumim, effectively severing the northern West Bank from the south.
This would prevent development in central areas needed for a contiguous Palestinian urban area connecting Ramallah, East Jerusalem, and Bethlehem.
Bids
Project was kept on hold for decades under international pressure
Israel this week opened up tenders for the construction of 1,234 settlement homes despite fierce international opposition. The deadline for bids is October 19.
The project had been kept on hold for decades under international pressure.
But, last year, the current Israeli government gave the green light for E1 construction, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich then saying the idea of a Palestinian state was "being erased."
According to BBC, expansion has only increased since PM Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power.