Western Sydney International opens October 25 with 6 daily flights
World
Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) opens October 25, 2026, as Sydney's only 24-hour airport.
But for now, it'll start small, only six flights a day, thanks to high fuel prices and global issues like the Iran War.
Still, big names like Qantas, Singapore Airlines, and Jetstar are among the airlines listed by the airport.
WSI aims for 82 million passengers
WSI was designed to handle more travelers as demand grows: it can serve 10 million people a year and aims for up to 82 million by the 2060s.
Jetstar will kick things off with the very first flight (a domestic route), followed by international trips to New Zealand.
CEO Simon Hickey says WSI is "We actually are literally designed for growth. So we're starting small," hoping more airlines join as things pick up.