What happens to 2.6M Indians as Saudi ends Kafala system 

Saudi Arabia has officially abolished its controversial Kafala system, a labor sponsorship model that controlled the lives of millions of migrant workers for over seven decades. The reform, announced in June 2025, is one of the most significant changes to the Gulf's labor framework and will directly benefit around 13 million foreign workers. This includes over 2.6 million Indians, as per India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

System overview What is the Kafala system? The Kafala system, which means "sponsorship" in Arabic, was a structure where local employers took legal responsibility for foreign workers' visas and residency. Introduced in the 1950s during Saudi Arabia's oil boom, it was meant to manage labor inflow from abroad. However, over time, it became synonymous with exploitation as employers often confiscated passports and delayed wages while restricting travel and job changes.

Worker exploitation System was widely criticized as 'modern-day slavery' The Kafala system was widely criticized as "modern-day slavery" by human rights groups. Domestic workers, especially women, were the worst affected under this system. They often faced isolation, excessive hours of work, and emotional or physical abuse. The International Labour Organization (ILO) and several foreign governments have long called for reforms to such sponsorship systems due to their links to forced labor and human rights abuses.

Labor reliance Migrant workers and their significance to Saudi economy Saudi Arabia's workforce is heavily dependent on migrants, with around 13.4 million foreign workers making up about 42% of its population. These workers are employed in sectors such as construction, agriculture, and domestic work. Most hail from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Philippines. Under the new contract-based framework, migrant workers can switch jobs without employer approval and leave the country without exit visas or sponsor consent.