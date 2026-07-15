What is 'Broiler Chicken Party' that has emerged in Bangladesh 

The online initiative was launched in direct response to derogatory remarks made against students protesting in heavy rain and waterlogging.

The students had been protesting for a few days, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dr. A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milan over his decision to hold Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations despite bad weather.

Amid the protest, an audio clip circulated widely on social media in which Milon allegedly referred to HSC candidates as "farm chickens."