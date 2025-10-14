Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has confirmed that he is safe after an alleged assassination attempt. The 51-year-old leader fled the country on a French army plane amid rising political tensions and protests demanding his resignation. In a rare live address on Facebook, he didn't disclose his location but appealed for a constitutional resolution to the crisis.

Political crisis Rejects extrajudicial power grabs The president's absence since Wednesday had raised concerns about his safety and political future as demonstrations spread across Madagascar's capital Antananarivo and other cities. In his address, Rajoelina emphasized the need for constitutional mechanisms to resolve the crisis. He implicitly rejected extrajudicial power grabs or forced removals. "I was forced to find a safe place to protect my life today. In all this, I never stop looking for solutions," he declared.

Reasons Elite military unit came out in support of protesters Initially, student-led demonstrations in recent weeks were met with a crackdown by authorities. However, the president was forced to back down over the weekend after an elite military unit, the CAPSAT, came out in support of the demonstrators' demand that he resign. The next day, Rajoelina stated a coup was taking place, as CAPSAT appointed a new military head during a ceremony attended by the armed forces minister.

Army Unrest that began in September On Monday, hundreds of protesters went back to the streets to celebrate, with marching bands, amid rumors that the president had fled. Some troops joined the gathering as students hung from military vehicles and waved flags. The military's participation in Madagascar's politics signaled a dramatic escalation in unrest that began on September 25 as a result of chronic energy and water shortages, eventually leading to broader calls for political reform.

Change CAPSAT's role in the 2009 military-backed coup The defection is especially significant because CAPSAT played a key role in the 2009 military coup that brought Rajoelina to power. Since Madagascar's independence from France in 1960, the military has periodically intervened in politics. The United Nations reported that at least 22 people have been murdered and more than 100 injured since the unrest began; however, the government rejects these figures.