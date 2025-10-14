Madagascar president flees amid Gen-Z protests; what's happening there
What's the story
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has confirmed that he is safe after an alleged assassination attempt. The 51-year-old leader fled the country on a French army plane amid rising political tensions and protests demanding his resignation. In a rare live address on Facebook, he didn't disclose his location but appealed for a constitutional resolution to the crisis.
Political crisis
Rejects extrajudicial power grabs
The president's absence since Wednesday had raised concerns about his safety and political future as demonstrations spread across Madagascar's capital Antananarivo and other cities. In his address, Rajoelina emphasized the need for constitutional mechanisms to resolve the crisis. He implicitly rejected extrajudicial power grabs or forced removals. "I was forced to find a safe place to protect my life today. In all this, I never stop looking for solutions," he declared.
Reasons
Elite military unit came out in support of protesters
Initially, student-led demonstrations in recent weeks were met with a crackdown by authorities. However, the president was forced to back down over the weekend after an elite military unit, the CAPSAT, came out in support of the demonstrators' demand that he resign. The next day, Rajoelina stated a coup was taking place, as CAPSAT appointed a new military head during a ceremony attended by the armed forces minister.
Army
Unrest that began in September
On Monday, hundreds of protesters went back to the streets to celebrate, with marching bands, amid rumors that the president had fled. Some troops joined the gathering as students hung from military vehicles and waved flags. The military's participation in Madagascar's politics signaled a dramatic escalation in unrest that began on September 25 as a result of chronic energy and water shortages, eventually leading to broader calls for political reform.
Change
CAPSAT's role in the 2009 military-backed coup
The defection is especially significant because CAPSAT played a key role in the 2009 military coup that brought Rajoelina to power. Since Madagascar's independence from France in 1960, the military has periodically intervened in politics. The United Nations reported that at least 22 people have been murdered and more than 100 injured since the unrest began; however, the government rejects these figures.
Others
Gen Z has refused government offers for dialogue
The Gen Z Madagascar movement is inspired by similar protests against governments in Kenya, Indonesia, and Peru. The protesters have ignored government overtures for dialogue, despite repeated outreach efforts by Rajoelina's administration. Such youth-led demonstrations have helped destabilize regimes in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Rajoelina positioned himself as a reformer and led a transitional government until 2014, when he stepped down to restore constitutional order. He returned after winning the 2019 election and secured a second full-term in 2023.