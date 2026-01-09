What is the '365 buttons' meme taking over TikTok?
What's the story
A mysterious comment by a TikTok user named Tamara has sparked a viral meme on the platform. The comment, which stated that she was "getting 365 buttons" in 2026 to encourage her to "do more stuff," has left many users confused and intrigued. When asked why, she replied, "Just to have to see how quick days pass and to remind myself that time passes, and I just have fun and to do a lot of stuff."
Meme genesis
The origins of the '365 buttons' meme
The meme originated from a TikTok video by user @abbieabbieabbie0 on December 21. In the video, she lip-synced to an audio clip from The Devil Wears Prada, captioning it with "How serious I'm taking this 2026 rebrand." Tamara then commented that she was getting "365 buttons" for her own rebrand. After repeated inquiries, Tamara said, "Hey, so it actually only has to make sense to me...for me to do it, and I don't feel like explaining it to anyone else."
Meme influence
The '365 buttons' meme's impact on TikTok culture
The "365 buttons" meme has gone ultra viral on the app. Users have created edits, fan cams, and even brands have joined in on the fun. The phrase "hey so it only has to make sense for me" has been used in various contexts, from ethereal vlog montages to declarations of 2026 as the "year of 365 buttons" on Tumblr.