What is the '365 buttons' meme taking over TikTok?

Meme genesis

The origins of the '365 buttons' meme

The meme originated from a TikTok video by user @abbieabbieabbie0 on December 21. In the video, she lip-synced to an audio clip from The Devil Wears Prada, captioning it with "How serious I'm taking this 2026 rebrand." Tamara then commented that she was getting "365 buttons" for her own rebrand. After repeated inquiries, Tamara said, "Hey, so it actually only has to make sense to me...for me to do it, and I don't feel like explaining it to anyone else."