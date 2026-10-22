What's Badr defense pact signed between Qatar, Türkiye, Pakistan, Indonesia
What's the story
Qatar, Türkiye, Pakistan, and Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen defense cooperation and strengthen defensive capabilities. The agreement was signed in Doha and seeks to expand on current military projects through joint production and technology transfers. This move comes amid the prolonged US-Israel war with Iran, pushing countries in the region to diversify their defense partnerships and look beyond what experts called an overreliance on Washington for their security.
Name
Badr means 'full moon'
Türkiye has said that the agreement would be called the "Badr deal," a reference to the Battle of Badr in 624, when Prophet Muhammad and his followers defeated their opponents in one of Islam's earliest battles in the Arabian Peninsula.
"Badr means 'full moon' - as the four participating nations complement one another through this pact, which holds significant military and economic importance," Türkiye's defense ministry said in a statement.
Defense enhancement
Qatari defense ministry on 'Badr' MoU
In a statement, the Qatari Defence Ministry said the Badr MOU "aims to foster cooperation in the field of defense manufacturing, enhance defense capabilities among the four countries, and promote collaboration in technical defense training...research and development areas, thereby contributing to the creation of solutions and industries worthy of the evolution of modern defenses."
The agreement is seen as a way for these countries to gain more control over their own security while strengthening existing partnerships with each other.
Resource contribution
Role of each country under agreement
Under the agreement, each country will contribute its own resources or skills, according to experts.
"Türkiye contributes technological expertise, systems integration and a mature defense industry; Pakistan and Indonesia offer manufacturing capacity, skilled workforces and sizeable domestic markets; and Qatar provides investment potential and demand," Arda Mevlutoglu, a defense industry analyst and managing director of Mergen Analytical Strategies, told Al Jazeera.
Turkey
Needs of allied and friendly nations can be met
Türkiye, which has NATO's second-largest army and a formidable defense sector, has already been helping Gulf nations, including Qatar, in strengthening their defenses amid the Iran war.
"By leveraging the capabilities of each country in the field of military production, cooperation and integration will be achieved, defense industry capacities will be developed, and the needs of allied and friendly nations can thus be met," its defense ministry said.
Streamlined agreements
What next
Sources told Middle East Eye that the signatories would first determine their respective requirements within their national security frameworks.
An "executive board" made up of technical teams from each country would then draw up plans for cooperative production.
These plans would then be submitted to a "strategic board" made up of ministers, deputy ministers, and defense industry leaders. This board would make final decisions on budget and production sites, paving the way for collaborative production lines.
Complementary initiatives
Doha memorandum separate from Mecca Joint Defense Agreement
This Doha memorandum on industrial cooperation is separate from the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye in August.
The Mecca agreement established a mutual defense commitment among its signatories. The pact establishes a new international defense alliance that commits the signatories to one another's defense, similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.
The Doha memorandum does not include a mutual defense pledge but a plan to build defense capabilities together.