What's Dark Eagle? Hypersonic-missile US is considering deploying against Iran 

The United States is reportedly considering deploying one of its most advanced hypersonic weapons, "Dark Eagle," in the ongoing Iran conflict. Officially known as the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, it would be a first for the US to use a hypersonic missile in an active warzone if approved. The missile is designed for long-range precision strikes against heavily defended, time-sensitive targets and travels at speeds exceeding Mach 5, over five times the speed of sound.

Missile details Dark Eagle has range of about 2,700km Dark Eagle has a range of about 2,736 km (around 2,700km) and can hit high-value targets deep inside enemy territory. It can target air defense systems, command centers, missile launch sites, among others. The combination of speed and unpredictability makes it incredibly challenging for air defense systems to track and intercept. The US is considering deploying it, as Iran has reportedly moved key assets beyond the reach of existing strike systems.

Escalation risks Risks of escalation and potential regional conflict Each missile costs around $15 million and there are no more than eight, a source told Bloomberg. The possible deployment of Dark Eagle could significantly escalate the Iran conflict. It might invite retaliation from Iran and raise the chances of a wider regional confrontation. Hypersonic weapons are often called "game-changers," but analysts warn against overstating their impact for now. The US hypersonic program is still maturing, and Dark Eagle hasn't been used in combat yet.

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