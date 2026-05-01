What's Dark Eagle? Hypersonic-missile US is considering deploying against Iran
What's the story
The United States is reportedly considering deploying one of its most advanced hypersonic weapons, "Dark Eagle," in the ongoing Iran conflict. Officially known as the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, it would be a first for the US to use a hypersonic missile in an active warzone if approved. The missile is designed for long-range precision strikes against heavily defended, time-sensitive targets and travels at speeds exceeding Mach 5, over five times the speed of sound.
Missile details
Dark Eagle has range of about 2,700km
Dark Eagle has a range of about 2,736 km (around 2,700km) and can hit high-value targets deep inside enemy territory. It can target air defense systems, command centers, missile launch sites, among others. The combination of speed and unpredictability makes it incredibly challenging for air defense systems to track and intercept. The US is considering deploying it, as Iran has reportedly moved key assets beyond the reach of existing strike systems.
Escalation risks
Risks of escalation and potential regional conflict
Each missile costs around $15 million and there are no more than eight, a source told Bloomberg. The possible deployment of Dark Eagle could significantly escalate the Iran conflict. It might invite retaliation from Iran and raise the chances of a wider regional confrontation. Hypersonic weapons are often called "game-changers," but analysts warn against overstating their impact for now. The US hypersonic program is still maturing, and Dark Eagle hasn't been used in combat yet.
Strategic message
Plans for 'short and powerful' wave of strikes prepared
Reports also suggest US Central Command has prepared plans for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure. Iran has already indicated that it is preparing new military capabilities as President Donald Trump faces a 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution related to military action in the war. This week, Iran's Navy Commander, Shahram Irani, issued a harsh warning, stating that Iran is ready to deploy a secret weapon designed to "rattle" its foes.