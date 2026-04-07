What's inside Iran's 10-point counteroffer peace plan to US 

Iran has rejected a United States-backed ceasefire proposal and put forth its own 10-point peace plan, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported. The proposal was reportedly communicated to Washington via Pakistan on Monday. The Iranian initiative calls for an end to hostilities across the region, guarantees for secure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, assistance in rebuilding affected areas, and the removal of sanctions imposed on the country.

Plan specifics Iran demands end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon The 10-point plan includes guarantees that Iran will not be attacked again and a permanent end to the war. It also demands ending Israeli strikes in Lebanon, lifting sanctions, and all regional fighting against Iranian allies. In return, Iran would open the Strait of Hormuz but impose a fee of $2 million per ship, sharing these fees with Oman. The funds would be used for reconstruction instead of reparations. Iran would also provide rules for safe passage through Hormuz.

Proposal rejection US's proposal deemed 'excessively demanding' by Iran Previously, Iran had termed the US's 15-point proposal to end hostilities in West Asia as "excessively demanding." The Iranian foreign ministry said the proposal, which was reportedly sent through mediators, was too onerous and unrealistic for Tehran to accept. The ministry also suggested that a recent US pilot rescue operation in Isfahan was a deceptive mission intended to seize Iranian enriched uranium. "It cannot be ignored," it said.

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