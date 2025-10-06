Inside Wall Street millionaire's penthouse with built-in 'sex dungeon'  

Howard Rubin, a former Wall Street financier, is accused of running a $1 million bondage and masochism sex-trafficking scheme from his Manhattan penthouse with his assistant Jennifer Powers. The 57th Street apartment, rented for $18,000 a month at the Metropolitan Tower Condominium, was allegedly converted into a "built-in" sex dungeon where dozens of women were tortured. Rubin and Powers are charged with crimes committed between 2009 and 2019.

Dungeon details Apartment allegedly used to inflict savage beatings, rape, electrocutions According to prosecutors, the sound-proofed apartment, was allegedly used to inflict savage beatings, rape, and electrocutions on women. Court documents describe the room as red with white carpet and filled with sadism and bondage devices. An X-shaped "St. Andrews cross" and a bed with restraints were among the items found in the dungeon. The dungeon also had a collection of sex toys, full-face masks with zippers, chains, metal hooks, and other items meant to inflict injury, like a cattle prod.

Victim accounts Victims lured to apartment under false pretenses One victim claimed she was tied to the cross, beaten, and whipped. Another victim recalled Rubin saying, "This is the baby, and Howie is the daddy. The daddy has to beat his baby." On July 30, 2012, Powers emailed Rubin about how she had furnished the dungeon. "I've put chains on the four points of your cross and...dungeon bed....I've done this bc it will be VERY easy to just throw someone on the cross or...the bed and just strap them."

Dates Made to sign NDAs According to the New York Post, Rubin had a "revolving door" of women who dined with him at a cafe near his apartment. Court documents say several of his alleged victims were Playboy models and models. A former Rubin associate told the paper that the women were required to sign non-disclosure agreements before going on dates. Once inside the dungeon, his purported victims, many of whom claim they were duped into entering his lair, were subjected to depraved behavior.