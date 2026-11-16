US soldier files whistleblower complaint over Iranian attack: Details here
What's the story
A United States Army soldier has filed a whistleblower complaint against the Pentagon, alleging negligence in protecting troops during an Iranian strike. The attack, which took place on March 1, killed six US service members at a makeshift operations center in Kuwait's Shuaiba port. The soldier, Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, claims he raised concerns about aerial attack protection before the incident but was reassured by superiors that "We don't have to worry about protection."
Protection concerns
Ramsbottom calls attack 'tactical failure'
Ramsbottom has since called the incident a "tactical failure" by "the Army, our leadership, and myself."
He added that some people described the operations center as a "trailer park," emphasizing its poor planning.
Despite assurances from senior Pentagon officials that the building was fortified, a source familiar with the site previously told CNN it was only surrounded by concrete barriers against car bombs, with no protection from drones or missiles.
Medical unpreparedness
Whistleblower highlights lack of medical support during attack
The whistleblower report also highlights a lack of medical support during the attack, with only one ambulance present.
Ramsbottom said military leaders were going to try to get a counter-drone system sent to Shuaiba, but it never arrived at Shuaiba.
He reiterated these concerns in interviews after the attack, saying while the facility was fortified against "legacy threats," it wasn't prepared for modern drone warfare.
Official acknowledgment
Complaint could prompt investigations into Trump administration's handling
After the attack, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth admitted that "one" projectile had breached defenses at Shuaiba. He described it as a "squirter" that made its way through despite strong fortifications.
Senator Richard Blumenthal has since called on Hegseth to testify in a classified briefing about force protection assessments at the facility.
The whistleblower complaint was submitted to the House and Senate Armed Services committees last week and could prompt investigations into how the Trump administration handled this incident.