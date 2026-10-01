White House airs taxpayer funded Fox ad backing Iran campaign
The White House just dropped a one-minute ad on Fox News, using taxpayer money to boost support for its ongoing military campaign in Iran.
The spot, aired September 30, 2026, highlights President Trump's push for war and includes clips from his February speech launching major US operations.
It's all part of a bigger media blitz ahead of the midterms.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issues threat
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appears, stressing that "If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on Earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation and we will kill you."
The ad mixes dramatic combat footage with scenes of Iranian Americans celebrating US strikes in New York and features Trump calling for regime change in Iran, all set to a cover of "Boom Boom."
It wraps up with a straightforward "Paid for by the US Government" disclaimer as debate over the war keeps growing.