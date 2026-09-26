CNN barred from Donald Trump's upcoming Air Force One trip
What's the story
The White House has replaced CNN with conservative network Real America's Voice News for President Donald Trump's upcoming Air Force One trip. The decision comes amid an ongoing dispute over media access and First Amendment implications. The change was confirmed by White House guidance, which stated that Trump will be flying to Knoxville, Tennessee, today.
Itinerary
Trump to attend college football game
Trump is expected to attend a college football game between the University of Tennessee and the University of Texas today.
The decision to exclude CNN from Air Force One comes after journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were allowed back into the White House following a judge's temporary ruling against the administration's restrictions.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly had temporarily blocked the ban in an overnight ruling early Thursday.
Court decision
Judge's ruling did not directly address pool duties
The judge's ruling was limited to "hard passes" to the White House grounds and did not directly address pool duties or Air Force One access.
Theodore Boutrous Jr, attorney for the news outlets, had said earlier that they believe the court ruling also covers pool access.
The White House has not yet commented on this interpretation of the judge's order.
Pool activities
US network video pool back in operation
After Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House grounds, the other four pool providers had refused to participate in solidarity.
However, for a brief period on Friday, the US network video pool for the White House was back in operation.
This is a group of five major US broadcast outlets that take turns shooting and sharing video content.
Media relations
Trump's history of targeting unfriendly media outlets
During his second term, Trump has been more aggressive in targeting media outlets that cover him unfavorably. He has taken administrative or legal action against several of them.
Last year, he banned AP reporters from White House events for not complying with his executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America."
The case is currently under appeal after a federal district judge ruled in AP's favor.