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Home / News / World News / White House dismisses rumors of Hegseth, Rubio resigning
White House dismisses rumors of Hegseth, Rubio resigning
There were calls to replace Hegseth due to his handling of the Iran war

White House dismisses rumors of Hegseth, Rubio resigning

By Snehil Singh
Nov 06, 2026
08:28 am
What's the story

The White House has dismissed speculation that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would resign after the Republican Party's recent election losses. Reports suggested there were calls to replace Hegseth due to his handling of the Iran war, which was blamed for the Republican losses. An outgoing congressional Republican even threatened to impeach him next week over this issue.

Defense response

Hegseth defends record in video statement

In response to the impeachment threat, Hegseth released a video statement defending his record. He said, "You see, they attack me. They attack us because we are effective." He dismissed the impeachment effort as a political ploy and vowed not to back down.

Meanwhile, Rubio also denied rumors that he would leave the State Department ahead of a potential 2028 presidential run.

Leadership criticism

Trump intends to keep Hegseth in position

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have blamed the Iran war for the Republican losses.

However, Trump said that he had received "calls about" Hegseth, but added that he had "every intention" of keeping him.

He praised Hegseth's work on various fronts, including the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his role in the ongoing Iran conflict.

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Leadership shakeup

Trump may remove General Dan Caine or Admiral Brad Cooper

According to The Washington Post, Trump may consider removing General Dan Caine or Admiral Brad Cooper from their positions. Both were instrumental in advising on the Iran war.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie has announced plans to push for Hegseth's impeachment next week, warning that President Trump should replace him before a Democratic-controlled Congress takes over in January.

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Policy defense

Hegseth rumored to be eyeing Tennessee Senate seat

Hegseth has also been rumored to be eyeing a run for an open Tennessee Senate seat.

In his video statement, he defended the department's efforts under his leadership to fulfill Trump's America First agenda.

This includes reviving military recruitment and rebuilding the defense industrial base while rooting out diversity initiatives.

He accused Democrats of using political theater disguised as power to destroy their opponents.

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