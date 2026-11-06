White House dismisses rumors of Hegseth, Rubio resigning
What's the story
The White House has dismissed speculation that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would resign after the Republican Party's recent election losses. Reports suggested there were calls to replace Hegseth due to his handling of the Iran war, which was blamed for the Republican losses. An outgoing congressional Republican even threatened to impeach him next week over this issue.
Defense response
Hegseth defends record in video statement
In response to the impeachment threat, Hegseth released a video statement defending his record. He said, "You see, they attack me. They attack us because we are effective." He dismissed the impeachment effort as a political ploy and vowed not to back down.
Meanwhile, Rubio also denied rumors that he would leave the State Department ahead of a potential 2028 presidential run.
Leadership criticism
Trump intends to keep Hegseth in position
US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have blamed the Iran war for the Republican losses.
However, Trump said that he had received "calls about" Hegseth, but added that he had "every intention" of keeping him.
He praised Hegseth's work on various fronts, including the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his role in the ongoing Iran conflict.
Leadership shakeup
Trump may remove General Dan Caine or Admiral Brad Cooper
According to The Washington Post, Trump may consider removing General Dan Caine or Admiral Brad Cooper from their positions. Both were instrumental in advising on the Iran war.
Republican Representative Thomas Massie has announced plans to push for Hegseth's impeachment next week, warning that President Trump should replace him before a Democratic-controlled Congress takes over in January.
Policy defense
Hegseth rumored to be eyeing Tennessee Senate seat
Hegseth has also been rumored to be eyeing a run for an open Tennessee Senate seat.
In his video statement, he defended the department's efforts under his leadership to fulfill Trump's America First agenda.
This includes reviving military recruitment and rebuilding the defense industrial base while rooting out diversity initiatives.
He accused Democrats of using political theater disguised as power to destroy their opponents.