White House posts 'NEVER surrender' as Trump defends Iran action
World
After losing the 2026 midterm elections, the White House struck a defiant tone, with the White House posting "NEVER SURRENDER" as US networks projected that Democrats would reclaim control of Congress.
Trump admitted that the Iran war and rising fuel prices played a big role in shaping voter opinions but stood by his decision to take military action against Iran, calling it necessary to stop nuclear threats.
Donald Trump: rallies failed to help
Trump reflected on how his rally crowds didn't translate into wins for other Republican candidates.
He pointed out that concerns about inflation and America's approach to Iran were on voters' minds.
The loss has sparked some soul-searching within the party about both foreign policy and issues at home.