Shooter at White House dinner 'very sick,' had multiple weapons

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said the shooter who opened fire at the White House press dinner was "very sick" and carried multiple weapons. The incident took place at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, attended by Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several senior US government officials. The venue was immediately evacuated after the shooting.

Arrest details Shooter arrested on spot by Secret Service The shooter was arrested on the spot by the Secret Service, which Trump praised for their bravery. "The dinner shooting suspect was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by Secret Service," he said at a press briefing soon after the incident. The US government has released a picture of the man taken into custody in connection with this incident.

Ongoing probe Trump calls shooter 'lone wolf' Trump described the shooter as a "lone wolf" and said he was a "sick person." The suspect said, "I guess he lives in California." An FBI official present at the briefing confirmed that their counter-terrorism unit will lead the investigation into this incident. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, but authorities are looking into all possible angles.

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Personal account Trump thought gunfire was dropped tray Trump recalled that he initially thought the sound of gunfire was a tray being dropped. However, First Lady Melania Trump was quick to realize it was a shooting. "I think she knew immediately what happened," he said, recalling her words: "That's a bad noise." Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, nephew of assassinated President John F Kennedy, was also evacuated from the scene.

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