'It's launching soon, right?' White House shares multiple cryptic posts 

The White House has posted a series of cryptic videos and pixelated images on its official social media accounts, sparking speculation of an upcoming announcement. One video features the "shushing face" emoji, and when played in reverse, users claim it says, "exciting announcement tomorrow." The posts started late Wednesday and have since garnered millions of views.

Video details Deleted White House X video circulates The first video, which has since been deleted but continues to circulate online, shows shaky footage of a woman in black boots and a dress asking, "It's so cool. It's launching soon, right?" An off-camera male voice replies in the affirmative, confirming that the subject of their conversation will arrive shortly.

Twitter Post The now-deleted video The White House posted two mysterious videos on X and Instagram Wednesday night, deleting one shortly after.



The first, a four-second clip showing someone’s feet, featured a female voice asking, “It’s launching soon, right?”



The second, posted later, showed a static black… pic.twitter.com/XVI8VAOe4y — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 26, 2026

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Image details Sketch names President Donald J. Trump The White House later shared another video that starts with a black screen and then shows a sketch of the White House with "President Donald J. Trump" underneath. An indecipherable voice is heard, but some viewers who reversed the audio reported hearing "exciting announcement tomorrow." Additionally, three heavily pixelated images were posted on social media accounts: two showing President Trump and one showing Vice President JD Vance.

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Speculation Trump postpones threatened Iran power strikes The posts come amid heightened tensions over the US role in the Iran conflict. President Trump on Thursday announced on Truth Social that he was postponing strikes on Iran's power infrastructure by 10 days, citing 'in-depth, detailed and constructive' conversations with Iranian officials. However, Iranian officials have repeatedly denied any talks are taking place.