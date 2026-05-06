WHO confirms 'Andes' strain of hantavirus in cruise passengers 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the presence of the Andes strain of hantavirus in passengers aboard a cruise ship at the center of a deadly outbreak of the rare infection. The South African Department of Health disclosed that tests on passengers were conducted after they were evacuated from the MV Hondius and flown to South Africa .

Health update One British passenger in intensive care, another posthumous test One British passenger is currently in intensive care at a Johannesburg hospital, while tests were conducted posthumously on another passenger in South Africa. Hantavirus is spread by rodents and, in rare cases, people. According to experts, the Andres strain is the only type of hantavirus that has been confirmed to spread from person to person, usually through close contact, such as sharing a bed or meals.

Outbreak details Three confirmed cases, 5 suspected Three passengers have died in the outbreak of the rodent-borne virus on the cruise ship that is now sitting off the coast of Cape Verde in West Africa and at least four others have fallen sick. The ship is currently carrying around 150 people, three of whom disembarked on Wednesday. This included the ship's doctor who was initially to be flown to the Canary Islands but is now going directly home to the Netherlands after his health improved.

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Medical transfer Passengers isolated in their cabins The WHO said hantavirus has been confirmed in three passengers and is suspected in five others. That figure rose after Swiss authorities said on Wednesday that a man who returned from South America and traveled on the ship tested positive for the virus and is being treated. Swiss authorities did not disclose exactly when the patient boarded the Hondius. Health officials previously said disinfection measures are being carried out as precautionary measure and passengers have been isolated in their cabins.

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