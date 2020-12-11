The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday discussed fast-tracking of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with national regulatory authorities and vaccine manufacturers in the WHO South-East Asia Region. They also discussed various processes and timelines to accelerate the registration of COVID-19 vaccines in member countries using Emergency Use Listing procedures. They deliberated vaccine production landscape in the South-East Asia region. Here's more.

The two-day virtual meeting convened by the WHO, which ended Friday, focused on strengthening the collaboration between vaccine producers, national programs, and regulators in the South-East Asia region for the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines. The meeting also served as a forum for WHO member countries for interaction as well as experience-sharing in terms of vaccine registration, deployment, and regulation.

"The vaccine manufacturing and regulatory sectors have a critical role to play in equitable and efficient deployment of vaccines," said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region. "Establishing expedited regulatory pathways for vaccine approval and adjusting regulatory pathways to the type of vaccine that is developed and filed for approval remains critical as emergency use authorization will precede full-licensure," she added.

Dr. Singh also said all countries in South-East Asia are currently developing and finalizing their national deployment and vaccination plans for the novel coronavirus disease, adding regulatory preparedness is vital. Notably, from India, vaccine manufacturers such as Bharat Biotech International Limited, Biological E Limited, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Serum Institute of India Private Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, and Wockhardt Limited participated in the meeting.

"While vaccine licensure systems may need to be modified, having standard operating procedures and stipulated timelines for emergency use authorization would be vital," Singh said. She also stressed the importance of effective coordination, collaboration, and information-sharing. From R&D to production and information on the country's readiness to post-marketing surveillance, policy-makers, regulators, planners, and manufacturers must continue working together for optimizing and refining vaccine deployment.

"Countries in our region are among the world's largest vaccine manufacturers, and the vaccines produced here are likely to be administered to billions of people globally," Dr. Singh said. "I am certain that together, in solidarity with all people of the region and the world, you will effectively contribute to the health and well-being of all," she said.

This virtual meeting saw participation from key global and regional partners like GAVI and UNICEF. Also, it was the second such meeting with vaccine makers and regulatory authorities organized in the WHO South-East Asia Region; the first one was held in April.

