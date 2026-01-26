Who is Imaan Mazari, Pakistani lawyer jailed over 'anti-state' posts 

A Pakistani court has sentenced prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, to prison for "anti-state" social media posts. The Islamabad court convicted the couple on three counts, handing down sentences of five years, 10 years, and two years, respectively. According to a court document, they were handed prison terms on three charges, including "cyber terrorism" and "intentional dissemination of false and fake information." The sentences will run concurrently.

Cases Arrested while on their way to court Mazari told AFP on Tuesday that she and her husband were afraid of being arrested over undisclosed police cases, a move she said would be a "grave injustice." The couple had been restricted to the confines of the Islamabad High Court since Tuesday, spending nights at a lawyers' association building after being granted bail in a cybercrime case. They were taken into custody while they were en route to court.

Career details Mazari's legal career and family background Mazari, a University of Edinburgh graduate, is known for her work on enforced disappearances, minority rights and press freedom. She has represented ethnic Baloch activists and journalists in defamation suits. Her activism has often put her at odds with Pakistan's security establishment. Mazari hails from a prominent Pakistani family; her mother Shireen Mazari was a federal minister for human rights, while her late father was the South Asian country's top pediatrician.

Activism impact Mazari's activism and its consequences Mazari's work has earned her accolades like the Young Inspiration Award from the World Expression Forum in 2025 for her "extraordinary courage, integrity, and impact in the struggle for the rule of law and justice." The University of Edinburgh graduate has also endured sexist remarks and doctored images posted on social media in a country where women's participation in the workplace is still low.

