Details emerge about suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner attack
What's the story
The suspect who opened fire outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Dinner has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen from Torrance, California. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were present at the event but were safely evacuated. No serious injuries were reported among attendees, although a Secret Service agent was struck by at least one round but is expected to recover.
Suspect profile
Suspect charged with intent to kill
Allen was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives when he attempted to breach security, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department. He will be charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Allen was "intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could."
Career details
Shooter's education and career details
According to CBS News, Allen was employed at C2 Education, a tutoring firm in Torrance, where he was reportedly awarded "Teacher of the Month" in December 2024. He graduated from the California Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2017. Federal agents were seen at his home in Torrance after the incident.
Presidential reaction
Trump vows to host rescheduled correspondents' dinner
President Trump addressed the media after the incident, saying he heard gunfire but initially mistook it for a tray dropping. He vowed to host a rescheduled correspondents' dinner within 30 days and praised White House Correspondents' Association president Weijia Jiang for her leadership during the crisis. The president also said he doesn't believe this attack was related to ongoing conflicts involving Iran.