Details emerge about suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner attack

The suspect who opened fire outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Dinner has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen from Torrance, California. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were present at the event but were safely evacuated. No serious injuries were reported among attendees, although a Secret Service agent was struck by at least one round but is expected to recover.

Suspect profile Suspect charged with intent to kill Allen was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives when he attempted to breach security, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department. He will be charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Allen was "intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could."

Career details Shooter's education and career details According to CBS News, Allen was employed at C2 Education, a tutoring firm in Torrance, where he was reportedly awarded "Teacher of the Month" in December 2024. He graduated from the California Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2017. Federal agents were seen at his home in Torrance after the incident.

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