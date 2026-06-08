Who is Nithya Raman, Indian-American politician in LA mayoral race
What's the story
Nithya Raman, an Indian-American urban planner and politician, is emerging as a strong contender in the 2026 Los Angeles mayoral runoff. Born to Tamil parents in Kerala in 1981, she moved to Louisiana at six. A Harvard graduate with a master's from MIT, Raman has been serving as the LA City Council member for District 4 since 2020.
Political career
Raman won council seat in 2020
Raman has been described as a Progressive Democrat with previous ties to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). She won her council seat in 2020 as an outsider, a victory that was then described as a "political earthquake." She broke new ground by becoming the first Asian-American woman and the first South Asian member of the LA City Council.
Election update
Primary results and current standings
In the June 2 top-two primary, chief rival Karen Bass led with around 34.7% of the votes. However, Raman overtook Republican Spencer Pratt for second place with around 27.1% when 83% of votes were counted. Betting markets and some polls give Bass a slight edge, but Raman has strong progressive support and has led in some head-to-head polls against her opponent.
Historic candidacy
Historic potential for Raman
If Raman wins, she would be the first Indian-origin and South Asian mayor of Los Angeles. The race remains competitive with final primary certification pending, but she is expected to advance to the November runoff against Bass. Her victory would mark a historic moment in LA's political landscape, further diversifying its leadership.