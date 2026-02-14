Who is North Korea's mysterious successor Kim Ju Ae?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly grooming his teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as his successor. The South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) briefed lawmakers on the development, indicating a possible fourth-generation succession in the Kim dynasty. Lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun said that while earlier reports described her as being "in study as successor," they now refer to her as being "in the stage of being internally appointed successor."

Public visibility Kim Ju ae's public appearances Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to be around 13 years old, first came into the limelight in November 2022 during a long-range missile test. She has since been seen with her father at military parades and diplomatic events. Her most notable appearance was during a visit to Pyongyang's Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where she visited her grandfather, Kim Jong Il, and great-grandfather Kim Il Sung's mausoleums.

Succession planning Formalization of role expected at upcoming Workers's Party Congress The upcoming Workers' Party Congress is expected to formalize Kim Ju Ae's role in the leadership. Analysts believe that any official designation may be subtle, as party rules mandate members to be at least 18 for senior positions. An intelligence analyst said, "The party may issue statements about how North Korea has successfully maintained leadership succession."

Upbringing Global attention on Kim Ju ae South Korean intelligence believes Kim Ju Ae is being raised in Pyongyang and homeschooled. She reportedly enjoys horse riding, skiing, and swimming. Her emergence as a successor has drawn global attention, challenging North Korea's male-dominated leadership structure. Since its founding in 1948, North Korea has been ruled by male members of the Kim family.

