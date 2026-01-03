Who is Zelenskyy's new chief of staff, General Kyrylo Budanov?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed General Kyrylo Budanov as his new chief of staff, officially the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The appointment comes at a crucial time in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Budanov, who was previously the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (GUR), replaces Andrii Yermak, who resigned in late November. Yermak's resignation followed months of Western pressure and speculation about his role in a $100 million corruption scandal.

Career overview Budanov's military career and challenges ahead On the other hand, Budanov, just 39, is a prominent figure in Ukraine's military establishment. He has led the GUR since 2020 and was instrumental in many successful operations against Russian military assets. His appointment comes as Zelenskyy emphasizes security issues, defense development, and peace talks with Russia. However, it remains unclear what role Budanov will play in these diplomatic efforts from his new position.

Intelligence influence Budanov's role in Ukraine's intelligence efforts Budanov has been a key figure in Kyiv's intelligence efforts since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He has frequently warned of Moscow's long-term intentions toward Ukraine, portraying the war as an existential struggle for statehood, according to a report by PTI. Under his leadership, the GUR expanded its operations to include intelligence, sabotage, and special operations aimed at degrading Russian military capabilities beyond front lines.

Diplomatic tensions US diplomatic efforts and ongoing conflict Currently, the United States is leading diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year-long Russia-Ukraine war. US special envoy Steve Witkoff called recent talks with European national security advisers "productive." However, Moscow has toughened its negotiating stance after a drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said a peace deal was "90% ready," but key issues remain unresolved.