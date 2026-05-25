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WHO office in Ukraine damaged after multiple Russian strikes
The strike on Kyiv was one of the deadliest since the war began

WHO office in Ukraine damaged after multiple Russian strikes

By Snehil Singh
May 25, 2026
01:32 pm
What's the story

The World Health Organization (WHO) office in Kyiv, Ukraine, was damaged after debris from Russian strikes hit the building. The incident shattered a third-floor window, but there were no reported injuries. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared images of the damage on social media and called for a ceasefire. "Attacks on health and civilians MUST STOP," he wrote.

UN presence

WHO chief demands ceasefire

Ghebreyesus also highlighted that the building that houses the WHO office is home to many United Nations agencies. He reiterated his call for a ceasefire, saying, "We urge once again for a ceasefire. Peace is the best medicine." The appeal comes amid ongoing violence in Ukraine, with civilian infrastructure being targeted.

Twitter Post

WHO Director-General shares images of damage

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Overnight attack

Russia vows retaliation after Kyiv strike

On Sunday, Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone assault on Kyiv, hitting civilian infrastructure. The attack killed at least four people and damaged residential areas, a school, and commercial buildings. This comes after Moscow vowed retaliation for Ukrainian strikes in Russian-occupied territory, ostensibly on a student dorm, which allegedly killed 18 people.

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