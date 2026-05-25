WHO office in Ukraine damaged after multiple Russian strikes
What's the story
The World Health Organization (WHO) office in Kyiv, Ukraine, was damaged after debris from Russian strikes hit the building. The incident shattered a third-floor window, but there were no reported injuries. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared images of the damage on social media and called for a ceasefire. "Attacks on health and civilians MUST STOP," he wrote.
UN presence
WHO chief demands ceasefire
Ghebreyesus also highlighted that the building that houses the WHO office is home to many United Nations agencies. He reiterated his call for a ceasefire, saying, "We urge once again for a ceasefire. Peace is the best medicine." The appeal comes amid ongoing violence in Ukraine, with civilian infrastructure being targeted.
Twitter Post
WHO Director-General shares images of damage
Last night @WHOUkraine office in Kyiv was hit by debris from one of many strikes in the city, damaging windows on the 3rd floor. This building is home to many UN agencies besides WHO. No one got injured.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 24, 2026
Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported so far from the attacks on… pic.twitter.com/6NbJMBobdD
Overnight attack
Russia vows retaliation after Kyiv strike
On Sunday, Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone assault on Kyiv, hitting civilian infrastructure. The attack killed at least four people and damaged residential areas, a school, and commercial buildings. This comes after Moscow vowed retaliation for Ukrainian strikes in Russian-occupied territory, ostensibly on a student dorm, which allegedly killed 18 people.