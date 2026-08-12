Who's Jayme Franklin? Woman at Trump event goes viral
What's the story
A woman, Jayme Leagh Franklin, recently went viral for her appearance at an Oval Office event. The event in question was US President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order on childhood vaccine recommendations. Franklin was seen standing behind Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. where she repeatedly touched her stomach.
Response issued
Franklin responds to online speculation
After the footage went viral, social media users speculated that Franklin was using a device to wake Trump when he appeared to doze off.
One user on X (formerly Twitter) suggested she had a "button" on her belly that she pressed when Trump fell asleep.
Clips and rumors spread so wide that Franklin herself responded to the online speculation.
She wrote on X: "I'm just pregnant, you weirdos."
Event details
Who is Jayme Leagh Franklin?
Franklin is the founder and CEO of The Conservateur, a media and lifestyle platform. She also served in the first Trump administration as director of correspondence.
The event was widely covered due to its proposed changes to US childhood immunization schedules. Despite its importance, online attention shifted toward Franklin's behavior during the announcement.
Social media reaction
Response to 'Zapper' theory
Franklin's response to the online speculation was met with mixed reactions. Some users questioned her explanation while others continued to joke about the "Zapper" theory (she was being called "The Zapper" for apparently being assigned the task of waking up the president).
Despite the trolling, Franklin remains focused on her work with The Conservateur and her role in promoting conservative values through media and lifestyle content.