Who was El Mencho, Mexico's most powerful cartel boss killed 

Mexico 's most wanted man, Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes aka "El Mencho" was killed in a military raid on Sunday. He was the co-founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico's most powerful criminal organizations. The CJNG is notorious for its extreme violence and military-style arsenal. Under El Mencho's leadership, the cartel has been responsible for several high-profile attacks on military forces and law enforcement officials. He had a $15 million reward on his head from the US.

Violent legacy CJNG's violent history and drug trafficking The CJNG has a long history of violence, including shooting down an army helicopter in 2015 and a failed assassination attempt on Mexico City's police chief in 2020. The US DEA considers the CJNG as powerful as the Sinaloa cartel, led by now-imprisoned Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. CJNG is believed to have presence in all 50 states. The cartel is one of the main suppliers of cocaine to the US market, earning billions from the production of fentanyl and methamphetamines.

Cartel origins Early life and formation of the CJNG Born in Aguililla, Michoacan, El Mencho was involved in drug trafficking since the 1990s. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin in California in 1994 and served nearly three years in prison. After his release, he returned to Mexico and worked with Ignacio Coronel Villareal until Villareal's death. In around 2007, he formed the CJNG with Erik Valencia Salazar (alias "El 85").

Ongoing feud Territorial battles and indictments The CJNG initially worked for the Sinaloa cartel but later split, leading to a territorial battle between the two cartels. The split is said to have been caused by an incident involving a Guadalajara narco spilling hibiscus tea over a rival during a gathering. However, unlike El Chapo, who sought the help of Hollywood star Sean Penn to turn his criminal life into a Hollywood movie, El Mencho prefers the shadows, with few images of him existing.

