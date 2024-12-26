Summarize Simplifying... In short A plane in Kazakhstan was forced to make an emergency landing due to heavy fog, leading to a crash.

Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 crashed near Aktau

Bird, weather, or Russia? Conspiracy theories fly on Kazakhstan crash

What's the story An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. The aircraft was headed from Baku, Azerbaijan to Grozny, Russia with 62 passengers and five crew members on board. The tragedy claimed the lives of 38 people while 29 survivors were hospitalized.

Investigation progress

Crash investigation underway, black box recovered

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing about three kilometers from Aktau due to heavy fog in Grozny. It had strayed from its normal route and was circling over Aktau airport before crashing. The aircraft's "black box" has been recovered and is expected to provide crucial information about the incident.

Crash theories

Bird strike and weather conditions under investigation

Russia's civil aviation authority and Azerbaijan Airlines have hinted at a bird strike possibly causing the emergency landing. Kazakh media reported an oxygen tank explosion took place after a bird strike, causing passengers to fall unconscious. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also acknowledged weather-related course changes but said it was too early to speculate on the crash cause.

Unverified claims

Social media theories suggest Russian involvement

A theory doing the rounds on social media is that the plane could have been shot down by a Russian air defense system. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council's Andriy Kovalenko alleged on Telegram that Russian forces damaged the plane and redirected it to Kazakhstan instead of permitting an emergency landing in Grozny. Videos allegedly showing holes in the fuselage have added to these conspiracy theories, hinting at possible shrapnel damage.

Flight suspension

Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights amid ongoing investigation

The State Commission in Azerbaijan has initiated an investigation into the incident on President Ilham Aliyev's orders. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Airlines has halted flights on certain routes until the investigation is completed. The airline is working with authorities to ascertain the exact cause of this tragic accident.